Update 10 a.m.: The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has identified the two men killed in a triple shooting Thursday night as Douglas Dick, 46, and Ryan Huff, 43.
Investigators reportedly believe Dick shot his wife, who was found bleeding outside the home, then shot at Huff. The two men reportedly killed each other in an ensuing gun battle inside the home. The woman is expected to survive.
Huff was a former principal in Bartlesville Public Schools, according to a news release from the district.
"Ryan was named the director of athletics and activities in 2017 and resigned the next year to go to work for Oklahoma Connections Academy in Bartlesville," a spokeswoman said in the release. "He will be sorely missed, and his family members will need support from their many connections in the school district."
The story below published in Friday's Tulsa World:
Two men were killed and a woman was wounded in an apparent domestic shootout in west Tulsa County on Thursday evening.
Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 18900 block of West Wekiwa Road, just north of the Arkansas River between Sand Springs and the Keystone Dam, about 8:10 p.m. after a neighbor reported finding a woman bleeding in a yard there, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.
“He was taking his trash out to the curb, and he saw a woman bleeding, lying in front of this home,” Roebuck said. “She’d been shot.”
The woman was taken to a Tulsa hospital, but information on her condition was not released Thursday night.
One body reportedly was visible from outside the house.
Roebuck said deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who assisted were cautious when approaching the house because at the time they didn’t know the shooter’s location.
When authorities entered the house, they located a second body.
“There were bullet holes everywhere,” Roebuck said.
One of the men was the woman’s current boyfriend and that the other was either an ex-boyfriend or ex-husband, Roebuck said.
Investigators are not looking for a shooter.