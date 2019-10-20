Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CREEK...NORTHWESTERN OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES... AT 957 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES WEST OF BEGGS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...GOLF BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... KIEFER... BEGGS... MOUNDS... PRESTON... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... LIBERTY... HECTORVILLE... LEONARD... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 210 AND 215. A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH