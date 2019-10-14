Traffic is flowing again along U.S. 169 north after an eight-vehicle pileup Monday morning caused a major backup south of 61st Street.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Clay Ballenger said it appeared the chain reaction began before 7 a.m. when a car slammed on its brakes for reasons not yet clear.
Ballenger said emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but no one involved in the crash was taken to a hospital.
Officers diverted traffic onto the shoulder while working the scene for a little more than an hour.