Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY WEDNESDAY... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL IS FORECAST TO AFFECT THE REGION BEGINNING LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE REGION. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW WILL LIKELY SPREAD INTO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA LATE TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALLY 8 INCHES POSSIBLE THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS CURRENTLY FORECAST ALONG THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. ICE ACCUMULATION AROUND A TENTH OF AN INCH POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST-CENTRAL OKLAHOMA WITH A MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT BOTH THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY THROUGH THE DAY WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&