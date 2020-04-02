Update (11:45 a.m. Thursday): Tulsa Police identified the decedents as Jane Hall, 56, and Bayron Rodriguez, 33.
The story below published in Thursday's Tulsa World:
A man was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he fatally shot another man and a woman at a Tulsa apartment complex that afternoon, police said.
One of the people was pronounced dead at the scene at the Westminster Apartments in the 7800 block of East 49th Street after the shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m.; the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died there, Lt. Richard Meulenberg said.
The shooter fled, but a witness followed a suspect from the scene while talking on the phone to a police dispatcher, Meulenberg said.
Davion Wilkes, 25, was arrested by an officer who was arriving to help set up a perimeter in the area the caller was indicating to the dispatcher. Wilkes was arrested without incident and was later booked into the Tulsa County jail on two complaints of first-degree murder, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
With most residents being at home in the complex because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meulenberg said it helped having several witnesses able to identify the suspect and give police useful information.
The victims’ identities had not been released by Wednesday evening.