The suspect who reportedly shot two Tulsa Police officers early Monday morning during a traffic stop has been arrested, but police are still seeking another individual related to the shooting.
Tulsa Police Department says officers stopped suspect David Anthony Ware around 8900 E. 21st St. about 3:30 a.m. When a scuffle ensued, police said Ware drew a gun from under the seat and fired on the officers multiple times.
According to police, Ware shot one of the officers at least three times while the officer was down. He was taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt.
The search continues for the driver of a red Jeep that is allegedly connected to the shooting, with a strong police presence near 34th and Garnett.
Both officers sustained gunshot wounds to the head and torso and were hospitalized in critical condition, where they have been undergoing surgery, and police say their condition remains unstable.
Ware was stopped in a 2007 Chevy Cobalt displaying a paper tag that expired in April, according to a probable cause affidavit.
One of the responding officers told Ware they were going to tow the vehicle due to owed taxes, but he refused to exit and argued, "telling the officers they are violating his rights,” an investigator states in the affidavit. “The argument with Ware goes on for about three minutes escalating as Ware refuses to cooperate.”
A Tulsa police sergeant reportedly attempted to deploy a stun gun, but Ware ripped out the prongs, according to the affidavit. The supervisor then tried to use pepper spray before another officer helps try to pull Ware from the vehicle.
Ware fled on foot from the area on 21st Street between Memorial Drive and Interstate 44, and police told neighbors: "If you live in this area, be very aware of your surroundings. If your dogs are barking, call us and we'll come check it out. If he is willing to shoot at us, he is likely willing to shoot at anyone."
Ware, 32, has been charged in Tulsa County District Court with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and a felony firearm charge.
"Grateful for all the tips provided," Mayor G.T. Bynum said on social media after Ware's arrest. "Please continue to pray for our officers, their families, and the health care professionals working to save the officers’ lives."
Gov. Kevin Stitt also asked Oklahomans for prayers.
"This senseless attack is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily," he said in a statement.
This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for developments.