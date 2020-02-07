An officer with the Sapulpa Police Department is on leave after shooting an allegedly suicidal man who had come to a cemetery armed with a knife.
Sapulpa Police Capt. Glenn Coffey said officers responded shortly after 11 a.m. when an office worker at a cemetery off Teel Road called to report a man with a knife who was threatening himself harm.
The responding offer tried to talk to the man, Coffey said, but he came at the officer with the knife. The officer fired, striking the man once in the chest. He was responsive and speaking with medics at the scene, Coffey said, but the man died later in a local hospital.
The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave amid an OSBI investigation into the incident.