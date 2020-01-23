Mainstream Mormons have not practiced polygamy for more than a century, but the church has been unable to shake that misconception, says a Latter-day Saints scholar who will speak Sunday in Tulsa.
Patrick Mason is the Leonard J. Arrington Chair of Mormon History and Culture at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He will deliver the 33rd annual Knippa Lecture at 4 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, 2331 E. Fifth Place.
“The No. 1 misapprehension people have about Mormonism is that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints still practices polygamy,” Mason said in a phone interview.
That misunderstanding is perpetuated by television shows like “Sister Wives” and “Big Love” and by news stories such as the recent murders of a polygamous Mormon family in Mexico, he said.
Polygamy was important in the church’s early years, but the mainstream church officially rejected the practice in 1890, and it is grounds for excommunication, he said. Only some fundamentalist splinter groups still practice it.
Probably the second major debate between the Latter-day Saints church and evangelical Christians is whether Mormons are really Christians, Mason said.
“This is really a sore spot for Latter-day Saints because the name of the church is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints … and Mormons worship Jesus,” he said.
“But it is true that Mormons’ beliefs about Jesus are different from evangelicals and other Christians,” he said, different enough that many evangelicals place Mormons outside the orthodox Christian family.
The debate goes all the way back to Joseph Smith, founder of the LDS church, Mason said.
Smith taught that the Christian church of that time was fundamentally corrupted and needed to be restored to purity.
The Mormon church has not backed off its claim that it is the one true church, the only church with God’s authority to baptize, he said, a position that puts it at odds with evangelicals and Catholics. For example, a baptized Protestant or Catholic who joins the LDS church must be rebaptized.
But, he said, the relationship between evangelicals and Latter-day Saints has gotten much better over the last two decades. Language that used to be harsh is now much softer. LDS leaders and missionaries now say they recognize the truth and goodness in Protestant and Catholic traditions, “but we have more to offer.”
The president of the LDS Church met recently with Pope Francis, and the LDS relationship with other Christians is better now than at any point in the last 200 years, he said.
Catholics and Protestants recognize the Bible as Scripture, while the LDS church recognizes the Bible and three other books, including the Book of Mormon, which they believe Joseph Smith received from an angel in the 1820s.
Mason, a Mormon himself, earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and went on to get his doctorate in history from the University of Notre Dame. He wrote several books, including “What is Mormonism?” which will be the title of his Knippa Lecture.
The lecture series was created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the ordination of the Rev. Clarence W. Knippa, longtime pastor of Grace Lutheran Church. Its purpose is to promote understanding, respect and appreciation between people of different religious traditions.
Featured video