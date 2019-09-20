Paper towels, solvents, brushes and volunteers’ elbow grease. That’s what was needed Friday to erase hate.
About two dozen volunteers showed up at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center to clean black spray paint from the Lynn Riggs mural on one of the building’s south-facing walls. Scott Taylor, founder of ColorPop Art Lab, which created the mural, said there were more than enough hands to remove the vandalism, basic scribbles that defaced Riggs’ portrait.
“This guy thought he was going to really throw a wrench in it, but honestly, … it really promoted the cause of why we need an organization like this to begin with,” Taylor said.
Oklahomans for Equality, the organization that owns the Equality Center, “seeks equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and families through intersectional advocacy, education, programs, alliances, and the operation of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center,” its website states.
The unidentified vandal, who was seen in surveillance video, scrawled “abomination” across the mural and lines over Riggs’ mouth one night in July. In less than an hour Friday, volunteers had scrubbed away the damage.
Taylor told the volunteers to not worry about the paint underneath. The ColorPop Art Lab crew will be returning to touch up the mural.
Artists and Equality Center officials expect restoration to begin at the end of next week.
The mural was unveiled during Tulsa’s Pride celebrations in June, Equality Center Deputy Director Jose Vega said. The mural is an homage on an exterior wall of the center’s Lynn Riggs Black Box Theater.
Riggs, a gay man from Claremore and of Cherokee heritage, wrote 30 plays during his life, the best known of which is “Green Grow the Lilacs.” That play was adapted into the world-renowned musical “Oklahoma!”
The Lynn Riggs Theater is where the LGBTQ community has “a safe place for a theater community,” Vega said. “Theater and arts is where the LGBTQ community can openly express, share their stories.”
The center’s staff and volunteers have tried not to look at the vandalism, he said.
The word “abomination” is “a word that we grew up hearing and used as an attack towards us, so we try not to look at it, because it’s hurtful,” Vega said.
Despite the vandalism’s obvious intent, it does not qualify as a hate crime under Oklahoma law. The statute applies to malicious intimidation or harassment based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability but does not include sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.