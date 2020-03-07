OWASSO — A couple of years after it started, Folds of Honor was still a one-man affair operating out of space above Dan Rooney’s home garage.
At the time, that was all that was needed.
But after speaking about his mission to a group of area builders, Rooney was encouraged to think bigger.
“They came to me the next day and asked if I needed a new office,” he said. “And I said, ‘Well, there’s only one of us.’ But they believed Folds of Honor was really going to grow. And they said, ‘Let’s build an office.’ ”
The result was Folds of Honor’s original headquarters in Owasso, for which the Oklahoma chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors donated all labor and materials.
Now, 10 years later, that same group is doing it again.
A groundbreaking was held Friday for a new and bigger headquarters for Folds of Honor.
Located at the Patriot Golf Club near the site of the original headquarters, the project is a partnership between Folds and ABC, a group that represents merit shop construction and construction-related firms.
The new building — which will offer 20,000 square feet, about five times the space of the original — is coming at just the right time, said Rooney, an Air Force lieutenant colonel who is Folds’ founder and CEO. The 13-year-old organization’s growth shows no signs of slowing, he said.
Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled military veterans, now has 30 staff members.
It’s outgrown the present facility and is renting office space nearby, Rooney said.
ABC of Oklahoma officials say design work on the facility has not been completed and a total project cost is not yet known. But the goal is to cover it entirely through their members’ donations of labor and materials.
“We are proud to partner with Folds of Honor in this monumental endeavor,” said John Smaligo, president and CEO of ABC of Oklahoma. “We are ready to construct this building in support of the soldiers and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country.”
The project is expected to take 12 to 14 months. When it’s finished, Folds will use both facilities.
“That first office played such a critical role for us,” Rooney said, adding that the new one should as well, with the organization poised for even better years ahead.
“We grow significantly each and every year. We’re on a great growth trajectory,” Rooney said of Folds, which now has 26 chapters nationwide.
The support it receives from ABC and other groups that believe in its mission, Rooney said, allows 90 cents of every dollar raised to go to scholarship programs.
Since 2007, the organization has raised nearly $120 million and awarded around 24,500 scholarships.
For the current school year, $22 million in scholarships were awarded to 4,500 students.
That’s its biggest year to date, and an increase over last year’s $20 million and 4,000 students.
Rooney said he’s especially proud of the impact being made in Oklahoma.
This school year, $1.2 million in scholarships were awarded to 261 recipients in the state, including 34 at the University of Oklahoma and 38 at Oklahoma State University.
Folds, which raises much of its money through charity golf tournaments held around the country, offers two kinds of scholarship programs, one for students K-12, the other for those pursuing post-secondary education.
The nonprofit has been around long enough now to have seen many of its original scholarship recipients go on and do well in life.
“We have literally thousands of graduates around the country who are now paying that gift forward,” Rooney said.
“That’s the beauty of giving scholarships. Education truly impacts lives.”
For more information, go online to foldsofhonor.org or call 918-274-4700.
