A proposal by two Tulsa-area lawmakers to authorize state motor vehicle license plates bearing slogans trademarked by President Donald Trump's campaign has raised the ire of one of the state's largest veterans organizations.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Oklahoma Department said in a press release Monday it opposes Senate Bill 1384, by Sens. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, and Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, on two counts.
One, says the Oklahoma VFW, it uses veterans to promote a political agenda, and two, it would benefit two veterans organizations while ignoring all others, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
"Veterans, and their families, should not be utilized as leverage to promote a political ideal or agenda no matter what party it represents," says the press release. "Such use shows not only a blatant disrespect for those who have and who continue to serve our great state and our great nation, but also complete disrespect for the established veterans service organizations in our state who do a majority of the representative work of veterans. This cannot and must not be tolerated."
SB 1384 calls for the creation of "Make America Great Again" and "Keep America Great" specialty plates, designed in cooperation with the Trump campaign, which apparently would benefit from rights fees for use of the slogans.
The legislation also calls for Folds of Honor and Warriors of Freedom to each receive $10 for every tag sold.
The tags would cost $35 more than regular tags.