Pence Tulsa Visit (copy)

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, look a flood damaged home with Kristi Hill, of Sand Springs, as they tour homes in the Town and Country neighborhood in Sand Springs on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said he will join President Donald Trump during Trump's appearance in Tulsa on Saturday.

"Thrilled to be joining President @realDonaldTrump in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday! We are Making America Great Again! #FourMoreYears" Pence tweeted, followed by an emoji of an American flag.

Trump on Monday morning tweeted "Almost One Million people request tickets for the Saturday Night Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma!"

The rally is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center.

He said late Friday night that he was moving his Tulsa campaign rally by a day in response to feedback about its being planned for Juneteenth.

“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” he said in the tweet after 10 p.m. Friday. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday."

Also on Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt answered several questions about Trump's visit, and said he would be attending the rally and introducing Trump.

Stitt said he had spoken to both Trump and Pence by phone recently.

