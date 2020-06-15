Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said he will join President Donald Trump during Trump's appearance in Tulsa on Saturday.
"Thrilled to be joining President @realDonaldTrump in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday! We are Making America Great Again! #FourMoreYears" Pence tweeted, followed by an emoji of an American flag.
The rally is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center.
He said late Friday night that he was moving his Tulsa campaign rally by a day in response to feedback about its being planned for Juneteenth.
“We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th — a big deal,” he said in the tweet after 10 p.m. Friday. “Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday."
Stitt said he had spoken to both Trump and Pence by phone recently.
January 2016 video: 10 minutes of Donald Trump highlights as he visits Tulsa October 2018 gallery: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at rally for Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up as he greets people that attended a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up as he arrives at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence reaches to shake hands after speaking at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt and Vice President Mike Pence wave after Pence spoke at a rally for Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence claps as he arrives at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence points to the crowd as he arrives at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence waves to the crowd as he arrives at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center
Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Sarah and Kevin Stitt stand with Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Vice President Mike Pence says goodbye after speaking at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Attendees listen as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center
Oct. 18, 2018. Pence asked the assembled crowd to pray for Stitt in the coming days. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Rocky Granata video records a Walmart employee as she tells him to move his motorhome from the store’s parking lot before a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally at the Mabee Center across the street. Granata, from Brooklyn, N.Y., travels the country selling Trump gear. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Caleb McQuay waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Terry Flattem of Jenks waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Robert Montanelli waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Larry Swanson waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Caleb McQuay waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Caleb McQuay waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Gene Buchanan waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Nancy McBride shows her support for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence while waiting in line to listen to Pence speak at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center
Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Caleb McQuay(left) waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
PENCE
Nicole Nixon wears a shirt boasting of her status as a deplorable as she waits in line for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a rally for gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt at the Mabee Center Oct. 18, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES