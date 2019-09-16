A woman died early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near 41st Street.

Jada Scott, 22, was identified as the driver in a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Eastbound traffic was down to one lane for about two hours beginning at 6:22 a.m. as troopers worked the scene.

Investigators at the scene said Scott was driving east when her vehicle apparently hit a curb and she lost control.

The vehicle then hit a shock-absorbing concrete barrier, causing the car to flip and roll several times, ejecting Scott.

She died at the scene.

The road was reopened about 8:35 a.m., troopers said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you