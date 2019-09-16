A woman died early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near 41st Street.
Jada Scott, 22, was identified as the driver in a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Eastbound traffic was down to one lane for about two hours beginning at 6:22 a.m. as troopers worked the scene.
Investigators at the scene said Scott was driving east when her vehicle apparently hit a curb and she lost control.
The vehicle then hit a shock-absorbing concrete barrier, causing the car to flip and roll several times, ejecting Scott.
She died at the scene.
The road was reopened about 8:35 a.m., troopers said.