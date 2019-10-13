The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the person struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash at the Red Fork Split of Interstate 244 and Interstate 44.
Perry Killian, 61 of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead a the scene by EMSA personnel from massive injuries, according to a news release.
Troopers responded about 3:40 p.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway on I-44 westbound at the 223B exit, according to the highway patrol.
Killian was found dead and the suspect vehicle, identified in a news release as a black 2016 Toyota Tundra, fled the scene after sustaining heavy front-end damage.
The truck was last seen taking the exit after striking Killian. Troopers identified the reported driver in a news release, but as of Sunday afternoon, the driver had not been booked into the Tulsa County Jail or charged with a crime.