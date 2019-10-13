2019-10-13 ne-autoped p (2)

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers investigate a fatal collision involving a pedestrian at the Red Fork split of Interstate 244 and Interstate 44 in Tulsa County on Oct. 12, 2019. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World

 HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the person struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash at the Red Fork Split of Interstate 244 and Interstate 44. 

Perry Killian, 61 of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead a the scene by EMSA personnel from massive injuries, according to a news release. 

Troopers responded about 3:40 p.m. to a report of a person down in the roadway on I-44 westbound at the 223B exit, according to the highway patrol.

Killian was found dead and the suspect vehicle, identified in a news release as a black 2016 Toyota Tundra, fled the scene after sustaining heavy front-end damage. 

The truck was last seen taking the exit after striking Killian. Troopers identified the reported driver in a news release, but as of Sunday afternoon, the driver had not been booked into the Tulsa County Jail or charged with a crime. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Recommended for you