Tulsa police identified the victim of a homicide after his body was found in a hotel room and are seeking the man accused in his death.
Authorities identified the victim as Leroy White Jr., 38, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. White was found about 11 a.m. Saturday in a room at a hotel near the intersection of Archer Street and Sheridan Road.
Emergency responders pronounced White dead at the scene.
Prosecutors on Monday morning charged Michael Lavell Jordan, 30, with first-degree murder in connection to White's death. Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said detectives were able to piece together surveillance video to pinpoint the time of the homicide and that a detective recognized Jordan from the video.
Jordan will be held on a $1 million bond upon his arrest.
Detectives are seeking information on Jordan's whereabouts and information on several persons of interest who may have information about the homicide.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
The homicide tip line may also be reached at 918-798-8477 or emails sent to homicide@cityoftulsa.org.