Video obtained by a national media outlet reportedly shows the fatal shooting of Carlos Carson, 36, by a motel security guard in east Tulsa on June 6.
Christopher Straight, 53, has since been charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting.
Security camera footage obtained by the Washington Post shows Carson approaching Straight in his pickup outside the Knights Inn near 11th Street and Garnett Road.
Carson had stayed at the hotel the previous night and complained to management about vandalism to his vehicle, leading to words between him and Straight before Carson was asked to leave the property, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The video shows a second altercation about five minutes after the first, in which Straight sprays Carson with mace without apparent provocation. Carson then throws a coffee cup at Straight’s truck and attacks him, leading to a scuffle in the driver’s side door of the truck leading up to the shooting.
The two fight, with Straight in the driver’s seat and Carson outside the truck, until Carson recoils and falls to the ground, video shows. Bystanders can be seen running at the same time Carson falls.
Straight told investigators he used the mace in an attempt to deter any aggressive action by Carson and that he had planned to detain Carson for trespassing until police arrived, according to the affidavit. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail that afternoon and posted a $50,000 bond the same day.
In 2018, Straight resigned from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office as a sergeant at the jail, where he had worked since 2005 amid an internal investigation. He was also the subject of three lawsuits by inmates related to his behavior while on duty, according to federal court records.
