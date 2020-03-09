Pamela Smith watched pictures of her smiling niece slowly crawl across a screen before she turned to face the crowd.
“I know this is a candlelight vigil,” she said. “But I don’t think she’s coming home.”
Aubrey Dameron, a 25-year-old transgender woman and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, who family said opened her home to those in need of shelter, forgave those who persecuted her and wrapped her loved ones in hugs and kisses, has been missing for a year Monday.
Family, friends and strangers gathered in her honor at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center to share tears, memories and words of love and encouragement among calls to action as they fought to keep a glimmer of hope alive in a world where indigenous women and transgender women too often are murdered or vanish without a trace.
Dameron hasn’t been seen or heard from since her disappearance from northeastern Oklahoma last year, and although investigators tasked with following what trail she might have left continue to receive leads, none has proved substantive.
But her seekers will not give up.
“Our search for Aubrey is ongoing,” her cousin, Emily Thompson, said. “We wanted to thank everyone for continuing to share her story, whether it’s from her Facebook page or by sharing her case throughout the day. As we have previously stated and will forever stand by, we are Aubrey’s voice now.”
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported that Dameron was last seen leaving her family’s home near Grove around 3:30 a.m. on March 9, 2019.
Between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, she weighed then about 150 pounds and has two tattoos: a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “Shorty” on her upper left arm. Her DNA profile is in databases for the OSBI, the National Crime Information Center and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Anyone with knowledge of Dameron’s whereabouts or who has heard from her since March 9 is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 918-253-4531 or the OSBI at 800-522-8017. Tips can also be sent to tips@osbi.ok.gov.