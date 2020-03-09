Pamela Smith watched pictures of her smiling niece slowly crawl across a screen before she turned to face the crowd.
“I know this is a candlelight vigil,” she said. “But I don’t think she’s coming home.”
Aubrey Dameron, a 25-year-old transgender woman and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, who family said opened her home to those in need of shelter, forgave those who persecuted her and wrapped her loved ones in hugs and kisses, has been missing for a year Monday.
Family, friends and strangers gathered in her honor at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center to share tears, memories and words of love and encouragement among calls to action as they fought to keep a glimmer of hope alive in a world where indigenous women and transgender women too often are murdered or vanish without a trace.
Dameron hasn’t been seen or heard from since her disappearance from northeastern Oklahoma last year, and although investigators tasked with following what trail she might have left continue to receive leads, none has proved substantive.
But her seekers will not give up.
“We’re not going anywhere,” Uncle Christian Fencer said. “This is a year, and until we bring Aubrey home, … until someone actually comes forward and lets us know what happened to Aubrey, we’re not stopping.
“If we lay down and we aren’t strong, then Aubrey’s going to be a flier hanging on a wall in a small town in northeast Oklahoma, and that’s going to be it. Aubrey was a person. Aubrey is a person.”
Fencer said he and Dameron were inseparable while growing up, and he lamented the loss of the stories and secrets only they shared, struggling to comprehend that memories are all he has of Dameron now.
Activist Carmen White Eagle tried to bring the grief of those who knew Dameron into focus for those who did not by urging the crowd to close their eyes and picture their family members sitting around a table during the holidays.
"Think about if any one of those people had been missing for a year, 365 days, 525,600 long freaking minutes,” she said.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported that Dameron was last seen leaving her family’s home near Grove around 3:30 a.m. on March 9, 2019.
Between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, Dameron weighed then about 150 pounds and has two tattoos: a triquetra symbol on her back and the word “Shorty” on her upper left arm. Her DNA profile is in databases for the OSBI, the National Crime Information Center and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Dameron’s cousin Emily Thompson thanked those who continue to share Dameron’s story across social media and as they go throughout their days.
“As we have previously stated and will forever stand by, we are Aubrey’s voice now,” she said.
Anyone with knowledge of Dameron’s whereabouts or who has heard from her since last March 9 is asked to contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 918-253-4531 or the OSBI at 800-522-8017. Tips can also be sent to tips@osbi.ok.gov.
