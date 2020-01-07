An 80-year-old Vinita man was killed in a three-vehicle collision that resulted from his driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Harold Collins was pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital after the collision, according to an OHP report.
Collins was driving a 2015 Ford Explorer east in I-44’s westbound lanes near 23rd West Avenue around noon Tuesday when a westbound Penske truck swerved to avoid Collins’ vehicle, which sideswiped the rental truck, the OHP reported.
Collins’ vehicle then collided with a westbound 2017 Ford Focus, whose driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, troopers said.
The Penske truck driver and passenger were not injured, according to the report.
Troopers state in the report that it was unknown whether Collins or the driver of the Ford Focus was wearing a safety belt. The Penske truck driver and passenger were wearing safety belts, the report says.