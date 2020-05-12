OKLAHOMA CITY — Without a dissenting vote, the Oklahoma Senate passed and sent to the governor Monday wide-ranging virtual charter school reform legislation its supporters say assures more oversight while maintaining access to the alternative learning mode.
House Bill 2905, by Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, was adopted 45-0 after passing the House 94-0 in March.
The changes sought through HB 2905 are somewhat technical but essentially involve tightening virtual school attendance requirements and definitions and stopping students from hopping back and forth between traditional and virtual schools.
It also requires virtual charter schools provide mandatory orientation sessions outlining expectations and procedures.
“Virtual education plays an important role in Oklahoma’s education system,” said Senate sponsor Dwayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, a former superintendent. “However, after many studies and meetings, we realized that changes were needed to address virtual charters’ policies on transfers, attendance, truancy and other areas of public concern to ensure students are getting the education they deserve. This bill will also ensure students and parents fully understand what virtual education involves and what will be required and expected of them in order to be successful.”
“We’ve seen even in this recent pandemic the value of virtual learning options and the benefit for students and their families,” said Dills. “We do, however, want to make sure that our virtual charters’ policies are transparent to the public, particularly in how they receive and spend taxpayer dollars for the students they serve.”
“Virtual schools meet a real educational need for some students in Oklahoma, but policy hasn’t been able to keep pace with this type of model,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Today’s vote was a step forward for transparency and accountability for virtual charter schools.”
The World has reported at some length over the past two years on the practices of the state’s largest virtual charter school, Epic.