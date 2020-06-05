A free virtual program commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day during World War II will be offered Saturday.
Tulsa’s Circle Cinema hosts a program annually on the anniversary, June 6, but this year, with it still closed due to the pandemic, the event will move online.
All day Saturday, a free screening of the documentary “D-Day Remembered” will be available for viewing on the cinema’s YouTube page, along with interviews with Oklahoma veterans.
The accompanying program will include Phil Judkins playing military anthems on Circle's restored 1928 theatre organ, a flag display, and a display of authentic D-Day-related items from Keith Myers' Traveling Military Museum.
The event is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council.
The cinema also plans to offer a virtual program to mark the Battle of Okinawa on June 22.
Find the cinema’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/circlecinema.
For more information, call 918-585-3504.