Scott Hood gets a broken bottle out of a stream near the intersection of 101st Street and Garnett Road on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Hood is a member of Trout Unlimited Chapter 420, which will hold another trash cleanup event on the lower Illinois River below Tenkiller Dam on Saturday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Guthrie Green will be relatively quiet Wednesday as Earth Day celebrations are canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 limitations. Instead, the 50th anniversary revelers will party in the virtual world, for the most part.
If the first Earth Day, organized in 1970, mobilized 20 million Americans and launched the modern environmental movement, the 50th anniversary might be the day’s greatest leap forward into the virtual world for groups nationally and locally.
High school kids skipped school to walk on April 22, 1970, but with COVID-19 shutdowns there is no school to skip, and that’s been fine with Green Country Sierra Club members who enjoy younger members’ involvement and tech know-how.
“It might be a little wonky getting through all of this for some of us, but we’ve been wanting to reach out to younger people, so maybe this was meant to be and shifted us into the future before some of us were really ready,” said active Sierra Club member Barbara VanHanken.
An outdoor event at Guthrie Green with live music, information booths and presentations would have been “glorious,” VanHanken said. But the offerings online tie in local and national efforts like never before.
Statewide, the Sierra Club, the Carrie Dickerson Foundation, Tulsa Talks Climate and Tulsa Ready for 100 are unified in a new website dedicated to the day called OkEarthCoalition.org — which is tied in closely with the national Earth Day organization’s Earth Day Live, with 24 full hours of music, messages and celebrations at EarthDay.org.
Local students have tied into Global Climate Strike through the Tulsa Climate Strike Facebook page, which links to activities through Zoom and Instagram, including a chance to share an Instagram message globally, VanHanken said.
If all the online offerings sound like a lot to you, you’re not alone.
“It’s going to be pretty overwhelming for some people, there is a lot of competition online, that’s why we took an easier way, specifically for Tulsa and Oklahoma, and we launched a static website for people to go to on OkEarthCoalition.org,” said Johnson Bridgewater, Oklahoma Sierra Club director.
The simplified page serves as an Oklahoma-centric Earth Day presence with easy links to national events and a three-part message that focuses on climate action, environmental justice, and clean water, he said.
“The site has people with personal videos we hoped to have live (at Guthrie Green) and those are shared for addressed specifically to Oklahoma and a lot to Tulsa,” he said.
Scott Hood, a longtime active board member with the local Trout Unlimited chapter, brought things home for members of that group with a challenge that echoed back to spontaneous litter clean ups that happened during 1970 Earth Day demonstrations.
He challenged every Trout Unlimited member and all 1,637 members of the Trout Unlimited 420 Chapter and Tulsa Fly Fishers Facebook group page to “gather at least one bag of trash from anywhere that the trash you collect has a chance to make it into a nearby stream or river” and post photos of their “trophies” on the page.
In Miami, Oklahoma, the LEAD Agency plans a Virtual Earth Day Walk with a banner-carrying effort that would have taken place at the city’s Art Park.
Instead, the event will be on the organization’s Facebook page, along with some musical performance by the band Moon Doggies. “We’re bringing along everyone who signed a statement saying, ‘I flood and I’m not going to take it anymore,’” said Rebecca Jim, LEAD Agency executive director.
“We would have loved to have a booth set up and music and all those things at Guthrie Green but we’re going to make it work online,” she said Monday. “Right now I’m not exactly sure how we’re doing it, but we’re doing it.”
The Oklahoma Nature Conservancy and Myriad Gardens rehearsed and learned technology to present a two-hour virtual event noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday called Picnic In Place. Presenters will gather via Zoom but the video gathering will be available to the public through Facebook Live on the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy Facebook page, said Katie Hawk, director of communications.
“This is a good family-friendly get together idea to have a picnic in place,” she said. “We want people to feel free to put on your dancing shoes and enjoy the music, grab some popcorn for the film screening and celebrate the day,” she said.
On tap is music with Norman guitarist Mike Hosty and a film by Jar of Grasshoppers Productions called “Where Did the Horny Toad Go?” which includes animation and explanations about the Texas horned lizard. A Q&A follows with Nature Conservancy biologist and Four Canyon Preserve manager Chris Hise, who is one of the biologists who appears in the movie.
“We wanted to find a way for us all to come together and share the spirit and the joy of the day and so we’re coming together virtually to honor Earth Day,” she said. “Technically, it’s been an interesting journey already.”
