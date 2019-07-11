More than 300 volunteers from Church on the Move will gather from 8 a.m.-noon at Mohawk Park on Saturday to help with cleanup efforts following the spring flooding event that left behind damage and debris.
On Saturday, the church will have teams cleaning the golf course, working on fences, cleaning landfill debris at Oxley Nature Center and cleaning out fishing areas.
Church on the Move is paying for its own dumpsters and will use its own equipment, the City of Tulsa said in a news release.
For future volunteer opportunities with the Parks Department, email Eddie Reese at eddiereese@cityoftulsa.org.