Rhonda Kalies is a pleasant person who gives out hugs — but her hugs come with a challenge that includes some extra feeling.
Feeling for guns, that is.
“As a matter of fact, I wear five holsters all the time to show women how to carry on body, because that is the No. 1 thing,” she said. “I always say we gals need three to five different holsters ... and 12 of them are purses,” she added with a laugh.
Kalies, who does business as CamilleConceals out of Littleton, Colorado, is in Tulsa this weekend at the Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show at Expo Square. She is one of several vendors who aren’t selling guns but specialize in ways to carry. They are looking forward to some possible new business generated by Oklahoma’s new constitutional-carry law.
As Kalies’ husband, Peter Crowls, puts it, “There are considerations you never think of until you actually start carrying.”
The desire to carry has given rise to entire lines of clothing, from pants to jackets and shirts and even under-garments. A wide variety of gadgets that allow people to carry guns large or small in secret spots can be found.
Under a bright yellow sign with black block letters at the gun show that simply reads “holsters,” Manny Hernandez and his wife, Sandy Bailey, offer holsters and belts they make in their garage in Carrollton, Texas, as S.C. & Co.
The “C” in the title stands for Sandy’s late sister, Carolyn, with whom she started the business more than 25 years ago.
“I’m the ‘& Co.’ part of the business,” Hernandez said with a chuckle.
Their top seller is their own version of the 3-way holster — a leather sheath that can be worn inside the waistband with a clip or outside with a belt threaded through loops or as a cross-draw holster in either fashion.
As Bailey laid out a wide array of heavy belts she makes specifically for people who want a solid base for their holsters, Hernandez broke out a box with aluminum and plastic molds of different models of pistols and revolvers.
“Whatever gun you’ve got, it’s going to fit nice right in there,” he said. Different configurations of the holster are available to fit just about any handgun, he said.
Across the showroom floor sitting next to Eric Esch — a.k.a. Butterbean, the retired professional boxer, mixed martial artist, wrestler and television personality — Charles Byrd laid out a selection of more traditional holsters.
In the business for nearly 40 years, Tucker & Byrd, of Porter, Texas, specialize in holsters suitable for law enforcement professionals. Their “Deep Carry” model, among others, has a 12-degree forward cant that is FBI standard, he said.
“Someone can’t pull it out from behind,” he said. “Not without a lot of effort.”
The basis for carrying is a solid belt, he said. “In our world, the belt is the foundation.”
He said he sold his first belt when he was just 12 years old.
“I also had my first warranty return when I was 12,” he added with a laugh. “I’ve learned a lot since then.”
When trying to conceal a handgun or carry openly, safety, consistency and comfort are paramount considerations, he said.
“Everything rides on the belt, so you start with a good foundation, a good quarter-inch belt and something you can hang on without sagging or tearing up the belt and a good holster that fits you, that allows you to draw smoothly without having to pull up and then get a better grip,” he said. “That gun in training should be in the same exact place every time you reach for it.”
Kalies said women have to think more about how they carry.
“Shirt out, wearing a belt, that’s probably how you dress just about every day,” she said of men who want to conceal a handgun around their waist or on their belt.
“Gals wear different clothes of different styles every day. We hug people of different sizes, and we need to change it out,” she said.
A few years ago, she stopped selling purses and wallets designed for concealed carry and started making her own, she said.
“You don’t want to be a target,” she said. “On your purse, if they see a lock on your zipper or a zipper in the back? We never had that stuff before we started to carry guns. If they see a big old cable running through your (purse) strap they figure, ‘She’s either got drugs or a gun, and we’ll take either one.’ ”
She started buying regular purses and totes and turned them into gun purses. She has the purses full of bullet holes to prove it. All of them have quick-pull zippers, are ambidextrous and have been tested to know that the lining won’t melt against a hot gun.
Three women in six years have returned to buy products and said they actually used her products in self defense, she said.
“Two of them did like this and the guy ran off,” she said as she pulled up a purse with her hand inside. “But they wouldn’t have had the courage and the chutzpah to pull that off if they had not been really packing and they were not really comfortable they could do it confidently,” she said.
Her tricks for carrying on different parts of the body rely on a cotton-neoprene vest that holds guns under either arm. It fits comfortably under a blouse, cardigan or jacket and can be worn while jogging or hiking without revealing a small handgun inside.
Their signature holster, the Grip-Hugger, relies on a “grippy, not sticky” material that holds onto the skin as a pistol is drawn. It’s what allows Kalies to put pistols here, there and anywhere.
In combination with a tube-like stretchy undergarment, a firearm could be carried “deep concealed,” meaning it is there but not quite a quick-draw weapon. It’s ideal for nurses and teachers because they can’t risk discovery, she said.
That’s where the hug test comes in.
Her other firearm is a smaller .25-caliber that always is right there under a bra strap, she said. It’s an everyday accessory.
“It’s called getting dressed,” she said.
