Sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa Oxley College of Health Sciences

Watch a Tulsa World virtual forum: Mayor Bynum and Dr. Gerard Clancy answer reader questions on COVID-19

  • 1 min to read

Related Content

Find all of the links to coronavirus content in this Tulsa World Special report

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Gerard Clancy answered reader questions in a Tulsa World “Let’s Talk” virtual forum, sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa Oxley College of Health Sciences. 

The focus was on local response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mayor and Dr. Clancy, professor of Community Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Tulsa, were joined by host Wayne Greene, editorial pages editor of the Tulsa World.

Complete coverage of COVID-19

The Tulsa World has taken down the paywall down on all content about coronavirus.

Find all of the links to coronavirus content in this Tulsa World Special report.

The pandemic isn’t the only time Tulsa World tries to provide a valuable public service to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing.

Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and other options following closures

Jason.collington@tulsaworld.com

918-581-8464

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News