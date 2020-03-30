Watch a Tulsa World virtual forum: Mayor Bynum and Dr. Gerard Clancy answer reader questions on COVID-19

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Gerard Clancy answered reader questions in a Tulsa World “Let’s Talk” virtual forum, sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa Oxley College of Health Sciences.
The focus was on local response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The mayor and Dr. Clancy, professor of Community Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Tulsa, were joined by host Wayne Greene, editorial pages editor of the Tulsa World.
