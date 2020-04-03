Watch a Tulsa World virtual town hall: Gov. Kevin Stitt and Dr. Kayse Shrum answer reader questions on COVID-19

The latest Tulsa World’s “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall is with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Dr. Kayse Shrum. Shrum is Oklahoma’s secretary of science and innovation and is the president of OSU’s Center for Health Sciences.
The “Let’s Talk” series is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the University of Tulsa’s Oxley College of Health Sciences and TTCU Federal Credit Union.
Wayne Greene, the Tulsa World’s editor of editorial pages, is the host of the town hall, which focused on the state's response to COVID-19. It was recorded Friday afternoon, April 3.
Look for a story on the “Let’s Talk” town hall Saturday in print and online.
Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and other options following closures