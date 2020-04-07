We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Officials from the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Health Department and Tulsa County are set for a news conference update on COVID-19.

Watch here about noon or through the Facebook Live feed.

Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department reiterated the Centers for Disease Control's updated guidance regarding the public wearing nonmedical masks. He said cloth face coverings are to be used when people are doing essential tasks and are recommended despite any past guidance regarding whether the mask wearer is symptomatic.

"Fashion yourself a cloth face cover," Dart said. "If people continue to use (medical) face masks when not in a medical setting" it would put an undue strain on supplies for local health care professionals.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19 as confirmed cases neared 1,500 across the state.

Sixty-seven Oklahomans have now died as a result of the disease and 376 hospitalized.

Mayor G.T. Bynum referenced the "heartbreaking stories" about the recently reported death of Israel Sauz during the news conference in saying how strong the Tulsa community is "rallying together more than ever before."

When asked about the spike in deaths reported Tuesday including some younger patients, Dart reiterated the reason for shelter-at-home orders.

"No one is immune to this," Dart said. "As long as people do not social distance, this will get worse before it gets better."

Gallery: Tulsans adjusting their lives and businesses during the pandemic