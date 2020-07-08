City and county officials will speak at 1 p.m. in a news conference updating residents on the local COVID-19 response.
Watch here or via the official Facebook Live stream.
Tulsa County has seen 72 fatal cases. Of 4,571 confirmed infections, 1,048 are still active in Tulsa County; 84 people were hospitalized in Tulsa County as of Tuesday.
In Tulsa County, 206 new infections were reported on Wednesday. The county's 7-day rolling average, 146.7, is nearing the previous peak of 147.6 reached two weeks prior.