Officials from the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County will update residents in a virtual news conference at noon Wednesday.

Mayor G.T. Bynum reported on the first phase of reopening. "Things went pretty smoothly," he said of the past weekend in Tulsa.

He said he thanked Tulsa residents and businesses who are recognizing the risk isn't over and are still employing practices to stay safe. But he said some reports are still coming in of people out in public without face coverings.

"All it's showing is you don't care about the people around you," Bynum said of those who are choosing not to wear masks despite federal and local guidance.

Across Oklahoma, 4,201 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed with 253 fatalities, including 36 in Tulsa County. Bynum said hospitals are currently "in good shape."

