Younger people are making up an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, Tulsa officials announced Wednesday, but they said it's not necessarily large-scale events in which the virus is being spread locally.
Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said half of the current COVID-19 hospitalizations are people under 50 years old. The 18-50 age group accounts for 70% of new cases, he said.
Watch the news conference here:
Tulsa County cases made up more than half of the newly reported COVID-19 infections Wednesday. With 2,742 positive tests reported, Tulsa County has the most cases in Oklahoma. Sixty-six patients in Tulsa County have died with COVID-19, and about 1,600 are considered recovered.
Dart and Mayor G.T. Bynum expressed concern at an increase in cases among younger age ranges, those 18-35.
"After months of the same messaging, the data is starting to show us that individuals are starting to become lax," Dart said of precautionary measures being recommended throughout the pandemic.
He said grocery stores are not proving to be the source of many new infections, as opposed to bars and gyms that have reopened in Phase 3 of the state's virus-response plan.
He and Bynum pointed out the "serious seven" situations for those 18-50 to be cautious of infection risk: faith-based activities, indoor physical activities, bars, weddings, funerals, gyms and other small private events.
Dart said those attending a large-scale gathering need to understand they are increasing their risk of infection as well as the risk of anyone around them. He said "it's not really the number" of those attending so much as their behavior while around others that makes a difference.
"Wearing a mask is a selfless and kind act," he said. "Our world can use more small acts of kindness right now."
Bynum said large-scale gatherings, however, are "not the cause of the uptick"; rather, people are attending smaller family events and other activities in which precautionary measures are not always being taken.
"People are lax going about their daily lives," he said.
Dart said though deaths have tapered off, hospitalizations are operating at still-increasing volumes.
"We are not close to overwhelming our health care system, and we want to stay that way," Dart said.
Bynum said Tulsa's hospital capacity remains fine and notes it's the state's primary metric in tracking the risk of reopening. He said if positives continue on current pace, that hospitalizations will catch up.
Fire Chief Michael Baker said 36 firefighters remain quarantined after it was discovered Saturday that a member of Fire Station 24 at 3600 N. Peoria Ave. was symptomatic while around other firefighters. The station has since been cleaned, disinfected and backfilled with other Tulsa Fire Department staff. Baker said the firefighter showing symptoms was exposed to the virus at a wedding.