Officials from city of Tulsa and Tulsa County will offer an update on COVID-19 at a 1 p.m. news conference.
Watch it here or via the live stream.
As of Friday, 88 patients in Oklahoma died due to COVID-19; 1,794 cases have been reported, 314 in Tulsa County. In Tulsa County, the average age of patients who have died is 71.
The Tulsa Health Department has lowered its projections on the number of Tulsa County residents who could potentially contract and die from COVID-19, and recent data show the number of new cases is expected to peak next week.
Residents have been asked by Tulsa officials to follow CDC guidance by wearing a face covering in public for essential activities.
