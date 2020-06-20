Trump Tulsa 2016

In this 2016 file photo, Donald Trump addressed a crowd during a rally at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File

Thousands will attend President Donald Trump’s rally at downtown Tulsa's BOK Center tonight.

However, if you do not plan to attend, you can still watch the rally online.

View a live stream of the rally, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. tonight, below:

Click here for additional coverage, which will update throughout Saturday.

Gallery: The scenes before President Trump's rally in Tulsa

