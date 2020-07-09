Chuck Hoskin Jr. grew up a sports fan and simply accepted Native American mascots “as just part of the culture and the way native people were portrayed.”
Only as an adult did he come to realize the subtle influence the mascots had on him and other children, the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation said Wednesday.
“It has to have some impact on young people and their self-image,” Hoskin said during the recording of a Tulsa World “Let’s Talk” webcast. “Even if there’s no pain felt in the moment.”
After years of controversy, the NFL franchise in Washington, D.C., said this week that it will reconsider its name and mascot, which it shares with Union Public Schools here in Tulsa. Union officials plan to discuss the name and mascot next week.
Hoskin hopes to see other teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians, change their names, too.
“In a perfect world, we won’t have any Native American imagery in mascots,” he said.
“But there’s a spectrum of wrongness,” Hoskin said, describing Union’s mascot as “a racial slur, period.”
Native American mascots are different from “Cowboys” or “Vikings” or other team names that refer to types of people or historical groups, said Professor Hugh Foley from Northeastern State University, which changed its mascot from the Redmen to the RiverHawks in 2006.
Native American mascots rely on stereotypical portrayals and “make light of significant cultural traditions,” said Foley, whose areas of scholarship include Native American studies.
Foley began researching Native American mascots more than 20 years ago after a discussion within his own family, which includes relatives with tribal citizenship.
“I was surprised,” Foley said, “by the disagreement over the issue even within and among native people themselves.”
Hoskin acknowledged that some Native Americans appreciate the mascots or at least consider them harmless. And he described it as “quite natural” for sports fans to resist changing longtime traditions, especially if a family has been involved with a certain school for multiple generations.
Teams, however, can find ways to carry on traditions without perpetuating “negative stereotypes,” he said.
“I just don’t buy this idea,” Hoskin said, “that mascots help us understand our culture or honor our culture.”