Jessica Tudor, a surgical technologist, records planes after they flew over a large flag that nurses, doctors, techs and support personnel at Saint Francis held as they gathered in the P2 parking lot in front of Saint Francis Hospital to watch a the Air National Guard flyover Oklahoma hospitals in salute to healthcare workers in Tulsa on Thursday, April 30, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Air National Guard jets fly between Hillcrest Hospital and St. John Health Center in Tulsa, OK, April 30, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Jets from the 138th fighter wing fly over Saint Francis Hospital near 61st and Yale in Tulsa on April 30, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
The Oklahoma Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing's route on Thursday. Courtesy
The Oklahoma Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing's route for Friday. Courtesy
Hundreds of healthcare workers in northern Oklahoma received a 345-mph display of gratitude Thursday as an Air National Guard fighter wing zipped over their hospitals.
The four F-16 jets spent just seconds over each, but their appearance caused quite a stir.
“It was just as fun watching our staff and our people enjoy it as it was watching the planes go overhead,” said Dwan Borens, chief nursing officer at Ascension St. John’s Medical Center in Broken Arrow. “The staff just loved the power of the moment.”
Borens estimated more than 300 community members gathered in the center’s parking lot to watch, and about 75 staff members were able to come outside to feel celebrated.
Community members brought their lawn chairs and staff had flags to wave —“like the Fourth of July, almost” — and Borens said the patriotism and unity was a little overwhelming, even moving some staff to tears.
The scene was similar at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
Natalie Pazzo Jones, clinical manager of cardiac observation at the hospital, grew emotional before the jets passed over.
“It’s so special,” Pazzo Jones said, “It’s just been such a hard time, and to be honored by them? We’re at week five or six of this and people are tired. (The flyover) really has been that light that has sparked everybody.”
A massive chalk drawing reading “America Strong” covered a parking lot at the hospital, and staff members gathered, all in mask, to unfurl an even bigger American flag from the Jim Glover Auto Family.
They cheered and waved as the jets zoomed overhead, and a group sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the moments following.
“There’s no thanking necessary,” Pazzo Jones said. “This is our passion. We don’t count ourselves as heroes — ever — but it is certainly humbling to be categorized as that.”
Nathan Paris, chief nursing officer at Ascension St. John Sapulpa, echoed Pazzo Jones’ sentiments.
Once their flyover was over and staff had a moment to recognize they’re not alone, knowing full well that others are thinking of them, Paris said they got right back to work, constantly seeking ways to improve care and ensure they’re operating on the latest guidelines available.
“We try to survive on science and planning ahead, but when there’s things that you can’t plan for and you haven’t been faced with before you get to really see the best in people, the best in healthcare and the best in the community come out,” he said. “(The flyover) was as much for the community and the support we’ve received from them as it was for anybody else.”
Margo Fahrigner and Kim Bunker, nurse techs on the COVID-19 floor at Hillcrest Medical Center, watched their flyover from the helicopter landing pad on the roof, overlooking everyone who gathered in their parking lot.
It served as icing on the cake of an outpouring of support they’ve already seen from the community, and they said they hope the shift in society to one of helping neighbors is going to stick around.
“During this pandemic, people have been so kind to each other, I think that it would be really neat if this kind of filtered into once everything goes back to normal,” Bunker said.
The Oklahoma Air National Guard 138th Fighter Wing will flyover hospitals in east Oklahoma Friday:
Wagoner: 2:10 p.m. (Wagoner Community Hospital)
Eufala: 2:18 p.m. (Eufala Indian Health Center)
McAlester: 2:23 p.m. (McAlester Regional Health Center)
Stigler: 2:30 p.m. (Haskell County Hospital)
Sallisaw: 2:34 p.m. (Sequoyah County Hospital)
Stilwell: 2:38 p.m. (Stilwell Memorial Hospital)
Tahlequah: 2:41 p.m. (Northeastern Health System Hospital)
Grove: 2:49 p.m. (Integris Grove Hospital)
Miami: 2:53 p.m. (Integris Miami Hospital)
Nowata: 3:00 p.m. (Jane Phillips Nowata Health Center)
Vinita - 3:05 p.m. (Craig General Hospital)
Pryor: 3:25 p.m. (Pryor Hillcrest Hospital)
Claremore Regional Hospital - 3:28 p.m.
Claremore Indian Hospital - 3:29 p.m.
Oklahoma Veterans Center Claremore - 3:31 p.m.
