In uniting to condemn the handling of a Minnesota man’s arrest that ended in his death this week, some of Tulsa’s black pastors and other leaders are calling for justice and for the nation to demand better of its police.
“I’ve spent the better part of my life in the civil rights movement. And I’ve seen violence over and over again. But watching that has probably moved me more than anything I’ve seen in the last 20 years,” said the Rev. Warren Blakney Thursday, commenting at a news conference on the widely circulated cellphone video of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis Monday.
Before Floyd’s limp body is lifted onto a stretcher, he is shown face down on the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck, and says he can’t breathe.
“I felt something inside, something that said we’re better than that,” Blakney said of the incident, which has kicked off protests around the country. “We’re better than that as a nation.”
Blakney, president of the Tulsa Urban League, organized the event at North Peoria Church of Christ, where he’s senior pastor. Joining him were several other speakers, including pastors, elected officials and police reform advocate Tiffany Crutcher.
“Here we are yet again, angered and devastated at the killing of another unarmed black man,” said Crutcher, whose brother Terence Crutcher was shot dead by Tulsa police in 2016.
“The compounded trauma that my family, that our community, feels is real,” she said.
“Let’s come together and demand better,” Crutcher added. “From our city officials, our mayor, our police department — they have to speak up. I’m calling on the good cops to stand up and speak out and weed out the bad apples.”
Two of Tulsa’s law enforcement leaders addressed the incident in Minnesota Thursday.
In a tweet, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said his focus has been on the search for (missing toddlers Miracle and Tony Crook) and that he is still “digesting what occurred in Minneapolis.”
“Building trust is hard work for law enforcement and it can be quickly undone by bad policing,” Franklin added. “We must do a better job and hold ourselves to a higher standard. That’s my focus (at Tulsa Police Department).”
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado offered his thoughts as well: “In law enforcement we are responsible for enforcing the law," he said in a statement. "Therefore, we must be held accountable when we break it. Due process and justice are essential in maintaining the trust of the communities in which we serve.”
At the news conference, state Rep. Regina Goodwin repeated her stance that police actions should be subject to review by independent monitors.
Goodwin, who was joined by state Sen. Kevin Matthews and Tulsa school board member Jennettie Marshall, said, “We want justice, but more than justice we just want to breathe. More than justice, we just want to get home to our babies just like everybody else.”
Two of Blakney’s fellow north Tulsa pastors, Revs. Rodney Goss and Anthony Scott, also participated.
“The scab that we think is healing has been peeled back again,” said Goss, of Morning Star Baptist Church. “Once again, another black life didn't matter.”
Scott, of First Baptist Church North Tulsa, said: “I am the father of two 20-something-year-old young men. I have a 3-year-old grandson. I would have never imagined that I would have to teach and train them to be careful in 2020 like my dad had to be careful in the 1940s and 1950s. … We simply say this has to stop.”
In his closing thoughts, Blakney referenced the Tulsa Race Massacre, which will mark its centennial in 2021.
“How far removed are we 100 years later … from murderous people who kill folks because of their color? I submit that it’s time for change,” Blakney said.
“Let’s make the next 100 years a little bit better than the last ones.”