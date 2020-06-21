Editor's note: This story has been updated from its print publication to include a statement from the Tulsa Police Department about its deployment of pepper balls.
People marched in the streets. They chanted. And at times Saturday in downtown Tulsa, emotions ran high when protesters and Donald Trump supporters came together.
But there was sporadic physical conflict, and by 11:45 p.m., downtown had grown calm after a day of angry exchanges.
At the height of the tension, police deployed pepper balls near Fourth Street and Boulder Avenue, hours after the agency received condemnation from protesters and national media when it confirmed that officers had arrested a nonviolent protester at the behest of Trump campaign staff.
On its Facebook page, the Tulsa Police Department said a "couple of rounds" of pepper balls were fired into the ground when police were surrounded by protesters.
“I’m definitely seeing progress (of police reform) in other states, but in Oklahoma, no,” said protester Sincere Terry of events in Oklahoma in recent weeks following the May 25 death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Turning her focus to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who welcomed news of Trump’s visit to the state, Terry said, “Stitt does not care about us. Stitt needs to resign. Stitt needs to be out of office. They don’t understand that we’re that younger generation and we will not give up.”
Though the Trump campaign reported it received in excess of 1 million requests for tickets for his “Make America Great Again” rally — the first he’s held since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic — there were thousands of empty seats in the arena.
While the rally went on, Trump fans who did not enter the arena faced off with a mix of protesters from the Tulsa area and those aligned with a national group called Refuse Fascism, whose members carried a banner calling for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to leave office.
Trump supporters arrived downtown even before Saturday, setting up tents to sell Trump-branded merchandise like T-shirts and bumper stickers with the phrase: “I carry a gun because a cop is too heavy.”
Adam, a Trump supporter from Fort Worth, Texas, who declined to give his last name, asked protesters during one tense exchange: “How do you prove that I’m a racist?” He said Trump supporters are “patriotic nationalists who say race, creed, color, gender does not matter to us.”
Police were seen making at least two arrests Saturday evening in the Sixth Street and Denver Avenue area, though officers used their vehicles to attempt to block public view of them putting one of the arrestees in a transport van. The man had been kneeling in the street in a form of civil disobedience, though authorities claimed he kicked one officer in the face during a struggle to place him in the van.
Another man who was arrested called the protesters’ presence in the intersection of Sixth and Denver “bulls---” and said, “Get them out of the road, soldier,” before joining in a chant of “All Lives Matter,” a phrase Black activists have said disregards the importance of promoting equal treatment for Black people, particularly by police.
“I have the right to move about freely, and you’re supposed to defend the Constitution, not Black Lives Matter,” the man said. “You’re violating my Constitutional rights.”
The demonstrations resulted in partial traffic closures while protesters marched between Fourth and Sixth streets and between Boulder Avenue and Main Street.
Peaceful protests were held in other places, including Greenwood and Veterans Park.
In Greenwood, after leading chants of “No justice, no peace” and “Trump leave town,” the Rev. Mareo Johnson urged protesters to stay away from the BOK Center, where the president was about to hold his rally.
Marching toward the arena would do nothing to disrupt Trump’s speech, said Johnson, the founder of the Tulsa chapter of Black Lives Matter.
“I see no purpose in that,” he said during a protest rally at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. “I see purpose in what we are doing here.”
After Johnson’s brief speech, in which he condemned Trump’s choice to make Tulsa the first stop on the summer campaign trail, the crowd listened to music and poetry while sitting under shade trees.
Johnson said he wasn’t worried about violent protests.
“Not right here I’m not,” he said. “We’re here to have fellowship together.”
Later, the crowd took a 40-minute march through the Arts District and Greenwood while chanting “Black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.”
The protesters, stretching about two city blocks long, came within sight of the BOK Center but didn’t approach it.
In Veterans Park, a few hundred gathered, and a recurring theme was the state of the country under Trump’s leadership.
“I love my country. I love it so much. But she’s hurting,” said Dani Byrd, an LGBTQ advocate, the first of several people to speak at the event.
“She’s struggling. And if we let this decision point pass without standing up and saying what’s right, we failed her. She didn’t fail us. We failed her.”
They cheered on several speakers, who touched on topics ranging from Black, Hispanic, Native American and LGBTQ rights to police brutality to air pollution and climate change.
“We are here for a peaceful gathering,” event organizer Tykebrean Cheshier said to kick things off. “This is about all of us coming together. This is our city, and if you’re not from here, this is our nation. We deserve a safe place to go today while another area is spewing hate.” Tables were set up at the park for people to register to vote
, and volunteers also walked through the crowd to help register people.
If the attendees needed a reminder of why they were there, it was provided just minutes before the protest started.
The sound of an aircraft overhead caused everyone to glance upward. It sank in quickly: They were looking at Air Force One, bringing President Trump to Tulsa for his rally.
A chorus of boos erupted.
Michael Overall and Tim Stanley contributed to this story. Gallery: The scenes before and during President Trump's rally in Tulsa
