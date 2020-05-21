Mayor G.T. Bynum felt a surreal moment Thursday as he stood a floor above the city’s emergency operations center and reflected on the past year to reporters and the public tuning in on social media.
A year ago to date, he was surveying tornado damage in north Tulsa when summoned to the emergency operations center. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers planned to open Keystone Lake’s dam and release water that could turn into a flood situation.
A yearlong deluge of hardships flowed that hasn’t ceased. But neither has the resiliency nor progress of Tulsa.
“It’s amazing the dichotomy there of the opportunities that Tulsans have pursued over the last year in the midst of natural and economic disasters, and I think that says so much about our community,” the mayor said.
A tornado. Historic flooding. Tornadoes during the flooding. An energy industry battered by international relations and a global pandemic. The pandemic struck locally and ushered in a nationwide public health and economic crisis.
Whew. Take a breath.
Bynum then highlighted that WPX Energy is investing $100 million into its new headquarters in downtown. USA BMX broke ground on its $23 million Olympic training and trials track. Announced after more than a half century of talk, the Gilcrease Expressway will be built to open up north and west Tulsa to economic development not possible without it.
“And now just in the last week we know that we as a community are competing to bring one of the most innovative companies in the entire world here to our city,” he said.
Bynum pivoted to a few announcements, notably that the city plans for its employees to cease remote work and return to offices June 1. That is unless an employee fits the exception for being vulnerable to COVID-19, either by age or health conditions.
The phased reopening in the county continues, too.
County Commissioner Karen Keith said there have been no issues at the courthouse since it opened back up Monday.
LaFortune Park’s community center reopened May 15 with limited entry and modified recreation programs. The Chandler Park and South County community centers are slated to reopen Friday.
Keith said the pools at LaFortune Park and South County will remain closed for the summer. But there is some hope for water to cool the upcoming hot summer.
“We do, however, hope that larger groups will be able to gather later and we can open our splash pad at O’Brien (Park) and our splash park out at Chandler,” Keith said.
Dr. Bruce Dart, the Tulsa Health Department’s executive director, emphasized that officials are happy to finally see a downward trend in positive cases but that society isn’t back to normal.
Dart noted that a bump in positive cases reported Thursday — 38 in Tulsa County — was in part due to the state’s effort to test all long-term care facility residents and workers.
He said 14 residents and eight staff members were positive. So far, he said 2,370 have been tested in Tulsa County long-term care facilities.
“So we expect to see a little higher case number until we finish testing all of long-term care,” Dart said.
He said any person who wants or needs a COVID-19 test can get one by calling the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355.
He encouraged everyone to continue social distancing, practice good hygiene and not become complacent during the three-day holiday weekend.
“Please, let’s not relax,” Dart said. “The battle is not won. The war is not over.”
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects.
