With the state about to begin the third phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan Monday, Tulsa leaders say they are cautiously optimistic, thanks to residents’ ongoing cooperation, that the community is ready.
“I think Tulsans have been doing it the right way,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday during the city’s regular COVID-19 update press conference.
“If I thought they were being reckless or unwise during Phase 2, then I’d have concerns about going on to Phase 3. But individuals have been cautious and smart. And you see that borne out in the data on the spread of the virus and on hospitalizations.”
As of Friday, 51 county residents had died from the disease, and 774 patients were considered recovered.
“Right now, our case trend is almost flat,” said Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart, who affirmed that the latest data has the county poised for the next reopening phase.
“We have a very marginal decrease in our trends, although our rolling-forward seven-day averages are still increasing,” he said. “Daily numbers of patients and hospitals have been steadily increasing since May 11. But the bottom line is, at this time, those levels remain manageable by our hospitals.”
Bynum said he checked Friday morning with the leaders of the community’s major hospital systems.
“Each of them reassured me that their capacity remains ample, and that they’ve seen overall COVID hospitalizations remain relatively flat. That is very good news,” the mayor said.
Bynum said he would sign an executive order Friday that mirrored the state’s Phase 3 reopening guidelines.
“The state has identified that the state of Oklahoma meets the necessary benchmarks to move ahead with Phase 3,” he said. “Fortunately, as was the case with Phase 2, in Tulsa we also meet those benchmarks.”
“We’re able to reopen more now thanks to everyone doing their part to slow the spread,” Dart added. “We appreciate everyone’s role in saving lives.”
Dart cautioned, however, that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
“Remember to remain vigilant, wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance and continue to do this until we actually see signs of this virus going away,” he said.
Dart said THD would continue to test and expand testing, including at a community event coming up in north Tulsa. The event is set for June 5 at the 36th Street North Event Center, and will offer free testing from 4-7 p.m., he said.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith talked about help for small businesses hurt by the shutdown, including an initial $550,000 in CARES Act funding that was approved earlier this week.
“As of yesterday, the review committee did receive approximately 50 applications,” she said. “And next Monday, we expect to approve about a million dollars in requests from municipalities.”
Keith concluded by echoing Dart’s concern about protective masks.
“On a personal note, I have a 91-year-old mother and a sister who is going through chemo and radiation,” she said. “I need you to wear your mask in public. It’s a really simple request. It keeps everybody safe. It’s not about you, it’s about everybody around you.”
Bynum said that in the coming weeks, monitoring health care system capacity will remain a top priority.
“Now and throughout Phase 3, that’s the most important thing for me,” he said. “When we started the whole ‘flatten the curve’ movement, the point of that was to reduce the surge of people hitting our healthcare system, overloading it and people dying because they couldn’t get the healthcare that they need.”
Bynum said he’s grateful to citizens for helping make sure it didn’t reach that point.
“Again, I can never thank them enough for doing the hard work in the early going of this pandemic in our community,” the mayor said. “It allowed our hospital systems to create the capacity and obtain the equipment that they need.”
