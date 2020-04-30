Gov. Stitt speaking 4/30

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks Thursday, April 30, 2020 about emergency supplies and COVID-19 testing. Screengrab via Youtube

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that Oklahoma's COVID-19 testing continues to increase and that the infection rate is going down.

Meanwhile, State Health Commissioner Gary Cox said state officials have a goal to test 90,000 people in May. 

Cox also said state officials eventually are aiming to have 1,000 "contact tracers" to help investigate those people who may have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

He also said the state plans to test all nursing home residents.

"We continue to expand testing," Stitt said.

"Our infection rate is going down."

He said 5.67 percent those being tested are coming back with a positive test.

"So that means for every 1,000 people being tested, 943 are coming back negative," he said.

"So that is a great sign …"

"We’ve come a long way in a very short period of time in these last eight weeks," Cox said.

Stitt and Cox made the remarks Thursday in Oklahoma City while giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Watch the stream of the briefing here or at Stitt's YouTube page here or at his Facebook page.

Stitt said Tuesday that the number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma has decreased despite an increase in testing.

“We are testing significantly — significantly — more people each week, so we are going to continue to still find cases in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.

The state announced it’s rolling out COVID-19 saliva testing as soon as Wednesday, and Stitt encouraged any Oklahoman who wants a test for the virus to be tested.

State officials also announced Tuesday a goal to use saliva to test all 42,000 residents and staff members in Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes within 30 days.

Oklahoma will be one of two states to launch the testing platform this week, according to the Washington Post. State officials lauded the saliva test, developed by Rutgers University, for its ease of use and safety provided to health workers collecting samples.

Featured video

Sonnie & Sarah: The social distancing life for two teenage sisters

Tags

Recommended for you