Debating whether Oklahoma voters should approve Medicaid expansion, both sides agreed Tuesday that the state needs to make health care more affordable. They disagreed, of course, over whether State Question 802 would help.
On the ballot June 30, the measure would force Oklahoma to join 37 other states in making Medicaid widely available to low-income individuals rather than only for low-income children and their parents, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with disabilities.
The federal government would pay 90% of the additional costs, prompting advocates to argue that the state is “leaving money on the table” by not expanding Medicaid.
“We would never think about turning down nine-to-one funding for anything else,” said David Blatt, a professor of public administration at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, representing the pro-802 side in a debate on the Tulsa World’s Let’s Talk webcast.
The state’s share of the costs, however, could mushroom far beyond current estimates, as other states have experienced, said Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.
The expansion would cost the state as much as $374 million a year, draining resources from other programs while doing nothing to rein in health-care costs, Small said.
“The real reason health care is unaffordable,” he said, “is because government at all levels, local, state and federal, makes health care more bureaucratic and less transparent.”
Expanding Medicaid would give health coverage to 200,000 Oklahomans who currently don’t have insurance, often simply because their jobs don’t include health benefits, Blatt said.
Employer-based health insurance works for the middle- and upper-middle classes, he said. “But the fact is it works very poorly for low-income individuals.”
Expanding Medicaid, on the other hand, would give employers less incentive to offer health benefits, knowing workers could rely on government benefits instead, Small said. And it would give health-care providers an incentive to keep raising prices, he said.
“Oklahoma flat-out can’t afford Medicaid expansion,” Small said. “And neither can future generations of the federal government, which is broke today.”
