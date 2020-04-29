People who are more susceptible to COVID-19 probably shouldn’t plan to resume normal activities until fall arrives.
Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, on Tuesday delivered that message on “Let’s Talk,” a virtual town hall hosted by the Tulsa World. Dart cautioned that his agency’s models show the virus circulating in the community through the summer and emphasized a need for vigilance to help protect the vulnerable populations.
Dart said he and his staff are developing specific metrics to monitor whether reopening needs to be reined in if indicators show a surge building. He said he expects “somewhat of a surge” as the state’s economy re-engages and people interact more, offering general examples to monitor.
“If we come to a situation where we can’t expand our testing to meet all of those who have been exposed or who have symptoms, if we can’t maintain our ability to do contact tracing, that’s going to be an issue,” Dart said. “And then just the pure numbers. We look at our models — if those four- or seven-day rolling averages start to increase or even double what the previous trends have been, then we know that we have to get really serious about maybe pulling back a little bit.”
Dart said he wouldn’t be surprised if the novel coronavirus began spreading in the U.S. in November and December, given how closely its symptoms mirror influenza.
He noted the first confirmed U.S. case was in January, when testing began for it in America. Oklahoma’s first two tests came in late January, with the first confirmed case not found until early March.
“I think it’s perfectly safe to say that more than likely it was circulating here before we started actually testing it,” Dart said.
With indications COVID-19 circulated prior to testing in the U.S., and ongoing nationwide testing shortages, discussion has turned toward the viability and availability of antibody tests.
Dart said some private companies are doing antibody tests but that the reliability factor for all of the tests is unknown.
He said the FDA has approved several test kits, with quite a few rushed through the process that are showing some cross-reactivity among different coronaviruses in the population.
That doesn’t mean every test kit is flawed, he said, but the science must get better.
There is a nationwide effort to draw convalescent plasma — or antibody-rich blood — from those who were confirmed to have been infected and recovered for use as an investigatory treatment in the most seriously ill patients.
Dart said better antibody testing also is important because the science is unclear on whether a recovered person holds immunity and, if so, the duration of that immunity.
He said the science also isn’t clear on whether a recovered person who falls ill again is having a relapse or became re-infected.
However, he said scientists are sure that if recovered people shed viral loads then it is so minimal as to pose no more than a minute risk to the community.
“It’s been an amazing virus in that it’s really been able to adapt and change more so than what we’re normally used to,” Dart said. “So it’s forced us to be somewhat I think flexible in how we approach it.”
