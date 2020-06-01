Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (right), the Rev. Robert Turner (left) and others gather after a meeting with #WeCantBreathe organizers at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, June 1, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Danica Robinson (top left) and Kelly Wade (top right) hold signs at a press conference by #WeCantBreathe organizers at City Hall in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, June 1, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Update: Organizers behind a weekend protest in Tulsa who called out Mayor G.T. Bynum have gotten what they at least are initially asking for from him.
The mayor said the contract with the Live PD television show will not be renewed, and plans call for working on creating non-commercial format on which to show Tulsans the work the Tulsa Police Department does.
Bynum also said he is committed to working toward the Denver model of an office of independent monitor for police, through a collective bargaining process. The first step would be to create an ordinance establishing an OIM program.
Bynum also said he would meet with the family of Terence Crutcher, who was fatally shot by former Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby in 2016. The Crutcher family has filed a civil suit against the city and Bynum said he would meet with the family to discuss the status of the litigation.
The mayor made the announcements after meeting Monday morning with organizers of We Can’t Breathe at City Hall, along with Police Chief Wendell Franklin.
The group who organized a peaceful We Can't Breathe protest Saturday in Tulsa was not the group that protested with vandalism Sunday in Brookside, organizers said.
Organizer Nate Morris said in a news release: "We do not condone any acts of violence that took place, especially from any outside instigators who are not a part of this community or this fight. However, it is abundantly clear that righteous anger is not subsiding and that our mayor has a responsibility and an opportunity to lead our city through this trying time by coming alongside the community that is simply asking for him to listen."
Morris' message said the group has these demands:
• Initiate the police oversight he promised with the implementation of a strong OIM modeled after Denver
• Settle the cases against the city for the families of Terence Crutcher, Joshua Barre and Joshua Harvey families
• Initiate a greater investment in mental health training and supports in TPD practices through a decreased investment in efforts utilizing force.
• Immediately end the city’s contract with LIVE PD
Mayor G.T. Bynum said on social media during the event Monday: "Just walked outside City Hall to invite #WeCantBreathe activists inside. They want to conduct a press conference first, and will then join me for a discussion."