Mayor G.T. Bynum said he will not order Tulsans to wear masks as the state continues its phased reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a Wednesday news conference that the most successful cities he has observed in COVID-19 response have not enacted mask ordinances but strong recommendations, and he believes the issue is largely one of individual responsibility. 

More importantly, the city is not prepared to make arrangements to supply Tulsans in need with masks, which Bynum said is a requisite of such a mandate.

Procuring masks for first responders and health care workers alone has become an "all-consuming task" for many at the city, county and county emergency management, he explained. 

“Knowing how challenging that has been on its own, the idea that we could also get masks for a million people in a metro area just isn’t realistic,” Bynum said. 

He urged individuals to wear masks in public, pursuant to federal and local guidance, and he emphasized that wearing a mask does not protect the wearer, but those around them. 

"If you’re considerate of the people around you, you’ll wear it," Bynum said. 

