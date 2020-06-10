OU Physicians Tulsa, OU-TU School of Community Medicine medical and PA students, faculty and staff dropped to their knees this week in solidarity with black students, patients and community.
"Health is more than the absence of disease. It is also the absence of fear, discrimination, and marginalization. Our community cannot be healthy as long as these exist," OU Physicians Tulsa said in a statement.
"OU Physicians Tulsa and OU-TU School of Community Medicine are committed to understanding the broad effects of the social determinants of health in our community. We stand opposed to systemic racism and all of its products. We support to the members of marginalized communities, both within and outside our walls. We are open to hearing suggestions from any in our community as to how we can all promote positive change."