Christal McLemore prays Wednesday at a makeshift memorial at the spot where Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, walked down to Mingo Creek at the Shoreline Apartments. McLemore’s granddaughter is the oldest sibling of the missing children. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A collage of flowers, balloons and stuffed animals grew Wednesday at the gate where police say toddlers Miracle and Tony Crook were last seen, holding hands and walking down steps toward Mingo Creek.
Hope that the children were alive grew faint Tuesday afternoon when police announced a shift in their search efforts from rescue to recovery. Surveillance footage discovered that morning led them to believe the children, 3 and 2, were swept into the creek.
Tuesday night, authorities recovered the body of a female child where the Verdigris River meets the Arkansas River. Wednesday evening, police confirmed the body of a young male had been found in Bird Creek near 46th Street North.
Although the bodies had yet to be positively identified, visitors to the memorial Wednesday believed the girl from the Verdigris River was Miracle.
“How many baby black children do you know that’s missing that went in water?” Tracy Wilson said.
Family and friends, neighbors and strangers gathered intermittently at the makeshift memorial to acknowledge the children’s lives and to hold a moment silence. Some stepped down to the creek, tossing roses into the water, but most gathered at the top, looping balloon ribbon through the chain link fence or positioning flowers.
Pink and blue ribbons wrapped trees lining the entrance to the complex, as a steady stream of visitors came and went. Light rain didn’t keep them away, nor did it extinguish flickering candle flames.
Wilson brought balloons with her daughter and grandchildren. They didn’t know the Crook family, but they live nearby and said they have followed the news.
“It just makes me sad,” Wilson said, looking to her 3-year-old granddaughter, Brooklyn Sky.
“I think they’re in a better place. I know that sounds horrible, but based on what we’re hearing … I just want ‘em to hurry up and find (Tony) so they can rest in peace together,” Wilson said before Wednesday’s discovery of a boy’s body in Bird Creek.
Christal McLemore, whose granddaughter was a sibling to Miracle and Tony, said the outpouring of support for the family, illustrated by the memorial, has been tremendous.
“It means a lot. They show that they care,” McLemore said. “The community really cares about them, and the support is really important right now. It’s been really hard; not a lot of sleep, not a lot to eat — just been out there looking for the babies.”
Ashley Colbert said she stopped by to pay her respects because she’d expect anyone to, in light of the situation.
“I’d just want somebody to do the same for me if my kids were missing,” she said.
Tulsa World staff photographer Mike Simons contributed to this story.
