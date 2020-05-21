The Tulsa Health Department announced an additional fatality in Tulsa County on Thursday after the state issued its daily death toll.
Dr. Bruce Dart said that patient, older than 65, died Thursday and was the 40th Tulsa County COVID-19 fatality.
There have been a total of 304 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 40 in Tulsa County, since March 19. A Tulsa County male in his 70s died Thursday.
Out of 5,680 cases confirmed across Oklahoma, 814 have been reported in Tulsa with 677 patients considered covered.
"Case numbers up until today really were trending downward, which was a very positive sign," Dart said. "We had a large increase today that includes 14 residents and eight staff from a long-term care facility."
Dart pointed out that officials expect an increase in cases after Gov. Kevin Stitt mandated that everyone at long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said community centers will be reopened in Tulsa parks after LaFortune Park's opened last week, with Chandler Park and South County community centers opening Friday. She said the city's two pools at LaFortune and South County parks would not open this summer. The city has yet to announce openings for its splash pad and splash park, she said.