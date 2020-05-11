Tulsa Police on Monday afternoon announced the arrest of a man in the 2011 cold case slaying of a convenience store clerk.
Peggy Gaytan, 55, was working at the Shell gas station near 36th Street and Harvard Avenue three days before Christmas when a gunman entered. The man pointed the gun and fired twice at an unsuspecting Gaytan before fleeing the store, surveillance footage showed. He appeared to steal nothing.
The suspect, Patrick Hamstard, 27, was arrested in Tulsa and charged with murder on Monday, authorities said.
A second person thought to be involved in Gaytan's slaying has since died, police said.
Loved ones have made it a ritual each December to lay flowers and light candles at the midtown Shell station. Gaytan had worked there less than three weeks after transferring away from a higher-crime store, where she had survived three armed robberies.