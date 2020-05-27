A child's body was recovered from the Verdigris River on Tuesday night, and authorities are working to determine whether it is that of one of
from Tulsa. two toddlers missing
Wagoner and Muskogee County Emergency Management officials reported the recovery and are working with the Tulsa Police Department, according to a news release.
Tulsa Police clarified later Wednesday morning it was a girl's body found late Tuesday night.
"The Medical Examiner will work to definitively identify the body. The search area for Miracle and Tony Crook has now dramatically widened,"
according to Tulsa Police and Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.
Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said the body "most likely" is Miracle.
The two agencies along with Wagoner County Emergency Management, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Division, Cherokee Nation Marshall Service, Fort Gibson Fire Department, Muskogee County Emergency Management, Okay Fire Department have been involved in the recovery efforts.
Tulsa Fire, Army Corp of Engineers, USAR and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office began working with authorities Wednesday, Tulsa Police said. A team from Rogers County
brought horses for the search.
"We understand that everyone wants to help with the search efforts, at this time we would ask that people let the emergency rescue personnel use our considerable resources to search the numerous miles of waterways that is extremely dangerous in many areas," police said.
Heavy rains from Friday through Monday had swollen creeks and rivers in the area and resulted in swiftly flowing waters, Pierce said. The creek near the children's apartment complex flows into the Verdigris River, which flows into the Arkansas River.
The girl's body was found near the Verdigris Navigational Channel at Lock and Dam 17 south of Wagoner after an off-duty deputy reported seeing a possible body in the river, according to TPD.
Tulsa Fire along with Oklahoma Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team searched Mingo Creek from Shoreline up to 36th Street North on Tuesday. A day later, the team is taking the search in 1-mile increments farther north.
The Associated Press contributed to this story. Photos: Tulsa search expands for missing toddlers
