If American communities are going to pull through this pandemic-prompted recession any better than the last, then the fight against food insecurity must be “all-in.”
Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot made the comments Wednesday while visiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for the first time. The food bank in Tulsa is one of 200 in the nonprofit’s cross-country network.
Even before the impacts of COVID-19 came, tens of millions of people were food insecure, and a significant portion were children, Babineaux-Fontenot said. Twenty-two million kids qualified for free and reduced lunches before it was largely ripped out from under their feet in school closures.
“We predict that over the course of the pandemic that those rates of food insecurity are going to go from 37 million up to about 54 million people,” she said. “Our estimate is that we’re going to need about 8 billion meals in 12 months.”
Although the Feeding America network and its partners are “extraordinary,” Babineaux-Fontenot said — they provided 1.3 billion meals to those in need between March and May — there’s a long road ahead and a big gap to fill.
In the nation’s last recession, rates of food insecurity didn’t peak for two years, Babineaux-Fontenot said. And the levels didn’t return to their pre-recession rates for a decade.
But with continued and enhanced assistance from all levels of society, there’s hope that this time around could be better.
“I think this should be an all-in fight because it’s impacting all of us, and it will require all of us being a part of the solution as well,” she said.
Stepping into the distribution center’s grand entryway in sheeny red peep-toe bow shoes, Babineaux-Fontenot said she immediately felt the sense of community she has come to love at so many other food banks around the nation. People helping people. And the facility? “Wow,” she said.
High ceilings strung with colorful paper cranes greet visitors at the front doors, and in the warehouse, rows of food pallets stacked on warehouse shelves stretch even higher — higher than one would expect forklifts to reach.
Opened in 2006, the Donald W. Reynolds Distribution Center can store up to 3 million pounds of food at any one time, according to the center’s website, partially thanks to the 78,000 square-foot building’s massive coolers and freezers. It even has the country’s first in-bank commercial kitchen, and at 2,200 square-feet, officials say it’s already outgrown. In fact, they’re hoping to expand the whole building, spokesman Greg Raskin said.
The food bank serves hundreds of partner agencies in 24 counties from Ottawa to McCurtain (they opened a McAlester branch in 2012 to serve the southern counties), and is always looking for innovative ways to better serve those in need.
On a tour, Babineaux-Fontenot got to see the bank’s food trucks that serve as bridges for those facing transportation barriers and the bank’s two Growtainers, shipping containers converted into hydroponic gardens for leafy greens, which tend to be the most fragile product the bank handles.
The CEO took notes as she listened to the nonprofit’s leaders talk about their programs and goals, once mentioning that the collaboration was one of the high points of having a network; all the food banks learn what works and the inverse from each other.
Such efforts are vital to ensure communities have adequate access to healthful foods, Babineaux-Fontenot said.
Everyone has heard of so-call food deserts, she said, but someone recently introduced her to the term food swamp, which she thinks is a more accurate depiction of the problem communities can face.
“You actually have access to food to fill your belly, but the things are not nutritious,” she said.
Earlier, Babineaux-Fontenot told reporters that most people don’t think about America as a place where many people struggle with hunger, but it is now more than ever before due to the pandemic.
About 40% of the clients now being served have never before accessed the charitable food system, she said.
“We have an image of what hunger looks like,” she said. “I would suggest to people hunger looks like you, it looks like me; it looks like the kids next door.”
And while monetary donations are always helpful — every $1 invested in Feeding America translates to about 10 meals, Babineaux-Fontenot said — there are plenty of other ways to help.
Oklahomans have “a lot to be proud of” in what they’ve done so far in the fight against food insecurity, she said, but she encouraged residents to continue reaching out.
Visit the community food bank’s website, okfoodbank.org, and find what they need, she suggested. That could be anything from food donations to volunteers.
“I know right now that there are a lot of people who are struggling, they’re seeing all of this happening all around them and they don’t know how to help,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “I think this is a great place for you to start.”