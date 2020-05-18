Tulsa municipal court reopens

Tulsa Municipal Courts reopened to long lines at 8 a.m. Monday after a two-month shutdown during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipal court personnel will have tables at the plaza level on the north side of the Police Courts Building adjacent to the Tulsa County Courthouse in downtown Tulsa. Only defendants, attorneys and interpreters — if needed — will be allowed in the municipal courthouse, and all visitors will be required to wear a face covering or mask when inside.

Staff will provide a mask to anyone who arrives without one. Individuals are still not being added to the municipal court docket as of Monday evening.

Those who need documents or have questions should call 918-596-7801 or email tulsamunicipalcourtclerk@cityoftulsa.org. Service is available at the following times: