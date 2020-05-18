Kim Thomas (center), supervisor of the criminal minute clerks, speaks with a woman in a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse. The courts reopened Monday, but officials hope to keep traffic inside the courthouse to a minimum. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Kim Thomas (center), supervisor of the criminal minute clerks, speaks with a woman in a tent in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse. The courts reopened Monday, but officials hope to keep traffic inside the courthouse to a minimum. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
People wait in line to enter the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday. Masks are required for entry.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Tony Charles works outside the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
People are directed by employees as they attempt to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
People wait in line to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Stephanie Aryan with the city of Tulsa tells people in line to social distance at the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Attorney Isaiah Parsons wears a mask reading, “If you’re reading this, you’re too close,” while waiting to get into the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tim and Brooke Skalla wait in line to enter the Jack Purdie Police-Municipal Courts Building on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The Tulsa County Courthouse saw up to 4,000 visitors daily before the coronavirus pandemic hit and shut down virtually all in-person court operations.
The district courts reopened for business Monday morning after a roughly six-week closure, but officials said they still hope to keep traffic in the building to a minimum for the time being.
“We want to keep our employees and citizens safe as the court systems reopen in an old building that is ill-suited for social distancing,” Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee said in a statement ahead of the reopening.
Sallee has previously told the commissioners’ board that up to 4,000 people could walk through the doors of the courthouse on a daily basis and that therefore he wants residents to do as much online as they can first.
A resolution that restricted access to the courthouse expired May 4, allowing visitors to return if necessary as of that day to conduct county-related business unrelated to the district courts.
County Court Clerk Don Newberry told reporters Monday morning that visitors to the courthouse are now being asked to stop at tents on the plaza, which faces Fifth Street in downtown Tulsa, before reaching the entrance doors.
The tents have stations for specific court dockets — such as small claims, civil, criminal and traffic — now that the district courts are reopened, he said.
Employees working in the tents will be able to access court records so visitors will be able to get information, such as their upcoming court dates, without having to go into the building.
Those who need to enter the courthouse will be required to wear masks, according to directions from the Oklahoma Supreme Court and the Tulsa Health Department, as well as recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deputies will ask questions to gauge whether visitors are or could be ill or may have been exposed to COVID-19 before they are able to clear the security area. Newberry said multiple hand sanitizer stations are newly available inside the courthouse and that the county recommends people use them on a “pretty regular basis.”
The plaza-side courthouse entrance is allocated for use by court participants, such as attorneys, parties in cases, victims and witnesses. County personnel and citizens needing to conduct county-related businesses, such as with the County Assessor or County Treasurer, are assigned to the Denver Avenue entrance. Attorneys may also use the Denver Avenue entrance if needed.
Family members of those individuals and others not directly involved in court proceedings will be barred from entry. Once inside, county officials encourage the use of escalators to reach the first three floors rather than the elevator due to social distancing requirements. Passenger limits on elevators will be enforced in accordance with social distancing rules.
Presiding Judge William LaFortune wrote in an order last week that no more than 10 people will be allowed in a courtroom at a single time until public health officials say it is permissible to increase the cap to 50. He also wrote that the court would request funds so judges can have Plexiglas barriers installed at their benches for safety reasons.
Out-of-custody criminal defendants with court dates set between Monday and the end of May aren’t required to appear in court and should receive new hearing dates, while those who are in custody will appear during that time if a judge specifically requests their presence. Jury trials in Tulsa County have been canceled since mid-March and will not resume until at least early August.
Criminal initial appearance dockets have taken place with video technology during the shutdown, and the bond docket continues remotely daily, including weekends.
Judges are still encouraged to conduct proceedings using remote means as much as possible, and their office areas remain closed to the public.
Featured gallery: Looking for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic
Look for the helpers: Tulsa nurse goes to New York
Look for the helpers: Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
Look for the helpers: 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Bartlesville
Look for the helpers: The Opportunity Project
Look for the helpers: 413 Farm helps Amelia's Market
Look for the helpers: Vintage Wine Bar
Look for the helpers: Artist Scott Taylor
Look for the helpers: YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day
Look for the helpers: Meal donations to prison guards
Look for the helpers: The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges
Look for the helpers: Local nurse heads to New York
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Rachel Rose Dazey
Look for the helpers: Meals on Wheels
Looking for the helpers: SPCA animal cruelty investigator
Look for the helpers: Ti Amo
Look for the helpers: Mask maker
Look for the helpers: Balloon artists
Look for the helpers: Animal fostering
Look for the helpers: Harvard Meats owner Duke Dinsmore
Look for the helpers: Tulsa Botanic Garden
Look for the helpers: Libraries
Look for the helpers: Tulsa artist Margee Golden Aycock
Look for the helpers: Elementary school teacher Bethany Martin
Samantha covers topics including marijuana in Oklahoma, Tulsa County District Court proceedings, law enforcement use of force and the Oklahoma prison system, including the death penalty. Phone: 918-581-8321
Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC SPRING SPECIAL 918-568-9042 Free Storm Inspection -Free Roof Repair Estimates -Free Upgrade to GAF Class IV Armorshield 11 SBS Lifetime With Insurance Jobs- GAF Certified Contractor-EPA Remodelers Licensed - Tropical Roofing Products Senior-Military-Teacher-…